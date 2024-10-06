Senthilbalaji reviews monsoon readiness at Tangedco’s headquarters on Anna Salai

CHENNAI: After swearing in as the electricity minister, V Senthilbalaji visited Tangedco’s headquarters on Anna Salai for the first time on Saturday to review the North East Monsoon preparedness and inspected the utility’s round-the-clock customer service centre — Minnagam.

An official release said that the minister reviewed the number of complaints received by the customer service centre and the actions taken regarding them.

At the Minnagam, 65 workers work three shifts, with two Engineering Superintendents overseeing each shift. In the 44 distribution circles, it has 176 workers attending to consumer complaints round-the-clock.

Since the launch of the Minnagam, 28.69 lakh complaints have been received from consumers, and action has been taken regarding 28.64 lakh complaints.

The release stated that all the complaints about the power cut were redressed immediately, and the complaints were closed after verification with the consumers through phone calls.

In the review meeting, the minister asked the officials to investigate the reasons for frequent power cuts in certain areas and resolve them.

He also instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply. He also reviewed the preparedness for the forthcoming North East Monsoon.

Tangedco CMD K Nanthakumar and TNGECL MD Aneesh Sekhar were also present during the review.