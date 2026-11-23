A senior Highways Department official told DT Next that the main structure of the FOB across Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, also known as the Inner Ring Road, had been completed, and the work to install elevators and escalators on both sides of the road is under way. The facility is expected to be opened to the public by December.

The FOB is expected to provide a major relief for pedestrians, who continue to face difficulties crossing the busy road following the closure of the Senthil Nagar signal and its replacement with U-turn facilities. Though pedestrians are still allowed to cross the junction, motorists often fail to stop or even slow down, particularly during morning and night hours, posing a safety risk.

The project, estimated at Rs 13.54 crore, is aimed at improving pedestrian safety while ensuring uninterrupted vehicular movement. The FOB will have a five-metre-wide walkway across the carriageway, 3.2-metre-wide staircases on either side, escalators for both ascent and descent, and a lift on either side of the road.