CHENNAI: The State Highways Department is likely to complete the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) across the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Salai at Senthil Nagar in Kolathur by December, providing a safer crossing for hundreds of pedestrians after the junction was modified with U-turn facilities.
A senior Highways Department official told DT Next that the main structure of the FOB across Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, also known as the Inner Ring Road, had been completed, and the work to install elevators and escalators on both sides of the road is under way. The facility is expected to be opened to the public by December.
The FOB is expected to provide a major relief for pedestrians, who continue to face difficulties crossing the busy road following the closure of the Senthil Nagar signal and its replacement with U-turn facilities. Though pedestrians are still allowed to cross the junction, motorists often fail to stop or even slow down, particularly during morning and night hours, posing a safety risk.
The project, estimated at Rs 13.54 crore, is aimed at improving pedestrian safety while ensuring uninterrupted vehicular movement. The FOB will have a five-metre-wide walkway across the carriageway, 3.2-metre-wide staircases on either side, escalators for both ascent and descent, and a lift on either side of the road.
"Ramps will also be provided at the lift entrances on both sides to facilitate access for differently abled persons," the official said.
The Senthil Nagar junction is an important link connecting arterial roads within Chennai, with a large number of buses and commercial vehicles using the stretch. The existing four-way junction, which had a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing, witnessed frequent pedestrian-vehicle conflicts, necessitating a grade-separated crossing facility, the official said.
According to the Highways Department, the junction records peak-hour pedestrian traffic of 1,004. The signal cycle time is 135 seconds, while the road's importance as a major link to arterial roads necessitates uninterrupted traffic flow.
As per the Indian Roads Congress norms, the existing pedestrian and vehicular traffic conditions warranted a grade-separated pedestrian crossing facility.