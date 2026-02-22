Senior, regional entomologists to strengthen mosquito control: Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: To streamline and strengthen efforts to curb the mosquito menace in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has adopted a resolution to appoint senior and regional entomologists for the north, central and south regions. The move follows complaints from residents across the city, who have flagged a rise in mosquito density and alleged neglect by the vector control wing.
Disease prevention was carried out by malaria workers across all zones, under the supervision of junior and senior entomologists at the zonal level. Their mandate includes monitoring and preventing outbreaks of malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis and zoonotic diseases.
Field teams conduct inspections to eliminate breeding sites and collect mosquito samples for testing by the Directorate of Public Health. The department also deploys drones, amphibious water masters and robotic excavators to spray insecticides and clear inaccessible water bodies, and uses fibre boats for control measures in canals and rivers.
Residents in Perambur claimed the situation on the ground was grim. Raghu Kumar Choodamani, convenor of the Perambur Development Neighbourhood Forum, said ongoing storm water drain restoration has left open pits and stagnant sewage that have become breeding grounds.
“Mosquitoes swarm from the silt catch pits. In Perambur P&T Quarters Road, stagnant water along the railway canal remains a major breeding site. Though we sought drone-assisted spraying at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal meeting, no action has been taken,” he said.
Corporation officials said that coordination with engineering wings to address stagnation in SWDs and waterways was critical. “However, staffing gaps have hampered sustained interventions. The commissioner has proposed appointing one regional entomologist each for the three regions to work closely with regional deputy commissioners,” they added.
The council has approved the creation of three regional entomologist posts, along with an inspection vehicle and driver for each. Office space, furniture and computers will be provided, besides temporary hiring of a data entry operator and an office assistant to support the new positions.