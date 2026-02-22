Senior, regional entomologists to strengthen mosquito control: Greater Chennai Corporation

Disease prevention was carried out by malaria workers across all zones, under the supervision of junior and senior entomologists at the zonal level. Their mandate includes monitoring and preventing outbreaks of malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis and zoonotic diseases.

Field teams conduct inspections to eliminate breeding sites and collect mosquito samples for testing by the Directorate of Public Health. The department also deploys drones, amphibious water masters and robotic excavators to spray insecticides and clear inaccessible water bodies, and uses fibre boats for control measures in canals and rivers.