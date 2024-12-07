Senior officers of Greater Chennai Police transferred in recent reshuffle

CHENNAI: In a recent police reshuffle, two senior officers of the Greater Chennai Police have been transferred with immediate effect.

S. Megalina Iden, currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police, has been appointed to the newly created position of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Welfare and Estate, Greater Chennai Police.

Additionally, she will hold the full additional charge of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters.

Meanwhile, M. Kingshlin, Superintendent of Police in the Economic Offences Wing, Central Zone, Chennai, has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, West Zone, Chennai.

She will also continue to hold the full additional charge of the Economic Offences Wing in the Central Zone.

The changes come as part of ongoing administrative adjustments within the department.