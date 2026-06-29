Senior citizens urge MTC to open counter in Nanganallur

CHENNAI: The temporary closure of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (MTC) senior citizen free bus token distribution counter at Alandur depot due to revamp works has left many elderly residents from Nanganallur and surrounding neighbourhoods travelling longer distances to collect their travel pass. Senior citizens’ associations are seeking a temporary collection counter in Nanganallur to ease their woes.
The Federation of Senior Citizen Associations of Tamil Nadu (FSCATN) has written to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urging the government to open a temporary token distribution counter at the Nanganallur Hindu Colony bus stand during the ongoing June 21July 31 distribution drive.
The federation said that the bus stand already had shelters, drinking water, ample unused space and other basic facilities, and deploying a single staff member there for the limited distribution period would make the scheme more accessible to elderly beneficiaries. The issue arose after the Alandur distribution counter, which had served beneficiaries from Nanganallur and neighbouring areas for years, was closed due to works at the depot.
Senior citizens said that residents from Nanganallur, Adambakkam,
Pazhavanthangal, Madipakkam, Moovarasanpet and Ullagaram had largely depended on the Alandur centre as their nearest collection point. “Nanganallur has a large retired population. A temporary counter here would benefit not only local residents but also senior citizens from adjoining neighbourhoods,” said V Rama Rao, president, FSCATN.
Beneficiaries said that the closure had caused confusion over where the tokens should be collected. While MTC has designated 39 centres across the city, some senior citizens claimed they were directed from one depot to another. Narayanan (75), a resident of NGO Colony in Nanganallur who has been availing the scheme since its inception, said, “A fellow beneficiary who went to the Chromepet depot was asked to collect the tokens from Velachery. This has made many commuters like me uncertain about the designated collection point.”
Narayanan added that Alandur had always been the most convenient centre for residents of the area and that many elderly people now found the alternative locations unfamiliar. “Chennai has changed so much over the years.
While MTC has 39 centres across the city, some senior citizens claimed they were directed from one depot to another
Many of us don’t even know exactly where these centres are now. Earlier we could collect the tokens from Alandur and return home quickly,” he averred.
Residents also pointed to transport difficulties, and said that several pockets of Nanganallur and adjoining neighbourhoods lack convenient direct bus connectivity to Velachery, while travelling to Chromepet or Velachery often requires multiple bus trips. “Those with two-wheelers may somehow manage, but many senior citizens depend entirely on public transport,” Rama Rao said.
S Sethumadhavan (66), secretary, Nanganallur Pensioners and Senior Citizens Association, said that several members had not yet collected their tokens because of the inconvenience. “Now dates have been announced, but we have to travel long distances in this heat. Either we go by bus or spend money on an auto just to collect a free travel token. Pensioners may somehow afford it, but many ordinary senior citizens cannot,” he said.
Responding to the concerns, an MTC official told DT Next that the corporation would examine the request for a temporary counter at Nanganallur. “MTC plans to introduce an online renewal facility from the next distribution cycle to reduce the need for beneficiaries to visit depots in person. Renewal drives will be conducted at all the existing collection centres without any hindrance,” he added.