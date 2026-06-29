Senior citizens urge MTC to open counter in Nanganallur

The Federation of Senior Citizen Associations of Tamil Nadu (FSCATN) has written to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urging the government to open a temporary token distribution counter at the Nanganallur Hindu Colony bus stand during the ongoing June 21July 31 distribution drive.

The federation said that the bus stand already had shelters, drinking water, ample unused space and other basic facilities, and deploying a single staff member there for the limited distribution period would make the scheme more accessible to elderly beneficiaries. The issue arose after the Alandur distribution counter, which had served beneficiaries from Nanganallur and neighbouring areas for years, was closed due to works at the depot.