Seminar urges UGC to enact Rohith Vemula Act, promote equity in higher education

The convention highlighted that to ensure a “Casteless Campus”, immediate and effective UGC Act and Rohith Vemula Act was paramount. The speakers at the event stressed that only the implementation of these Acts will ensure justice, dignity and equality in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

They also pointed out that the UGC (Equity) Regulations, 2026, have emerged after years of sustained struggles by students and socially oppressed communities, particularly in the aftermath of the institutional murders of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. “Such tragic incidents exposed the deep-rooted caste discrimination prevailing within university spaces and caused widespread protests on campuses across the country,” they added.