Sembakkam residents reel under drinking water crisis

This has understandably irked the residents, with many of them noting that while taxes are collected regularly, basic civic amenities are not being adequately maintained.

The shortage has affected areas such as State Bank Colony, Ranga Colony, Anna Street, Emmanuel Street and West Kamarajapuram, which together have more than 500 families.

Residents said the corporation had provided household water connections, public taps and water storage tanks with borewell facilities for the locality. However, these facilities are now failing to meet the needs, resulting in a major water crisis.