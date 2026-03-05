Selaivayal residents urge Greater Chennai Corporation to speed up SWD works on Kadumpadi Amman Koil Street

A college student, requesting anonymity, said it takes more than 15 minutes to reach the college from Tondiarpet High Road during peak hours due to the ongoing work. The area is also experiencing significant dust pollution, the student added.

Echoing the concern, shop owner C Ganesh said batch-wise stormwater drain works are under way. Workers dug up the old drain last Saturday to lay a new one, increasing dust pollution in the locality. He urged the Corporation to clear the stretch using sweeper machines.

A GCC official said the works commenced in February. Of the proposed 650 metres, about 250 metres have been completed so far. Steps would be taken to deploy more workers to expedite the project, the official said, adding that signboards would be installed a few metres ahead of the turning to prevent accidents.