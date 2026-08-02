Seeman, Puthiya Tamilagam to hold rights protest on August 7

CHENNAI: A meeting of political parties convened by Puthiya Tamilagam on Saturday resolved to organise a massive public protest in Chennai on August 7 to press the Centre and the State governments to safeguard Tamil Nadu's Cauvery water rights and oppose the proposed Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka.
The all-party meeting was held at a private hotel in T Nagar and was attended by Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, India Jananayaga Katchi president Ravi Pachamuthu, representatives of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and leaders from several other political parties.
Adopting five resolutions, the meeting strongly condemned Karnataka's continued push for the Mekedatu dam project, alleging that it violated the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directions and Supreme Court orders, thereby affecting Tamil Nadu's rightful share of river water.
The meeting accused the State government of wasting time by seeking bilateral talks with Karnataka and writing to the Prime Minister instead of taking immediate legal action. It also criticised Chief Minister Vijay for failing to convene an all-party meeting despite repeated demands.
The leaders said the August 7 demonstration would be the first phase of a broader campaign to exert pressure on both the Centre and the State government to protect Tamil Nadu's interests in the Cauvery dispute.