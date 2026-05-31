Seeking promised housing allotments, Kotturpuram VAMBAY residents stage road blockade

The single-room VAMBAY houses were constructed in 2004 to rehabilitate people living along the banks of the Adyar river. Over two decades later, the buildings have become unsafe and uninhabitable.

V Saraswathi of Chitra Nagar said portions of roofs frequently fell from the dilapidated structures and sewage water often flowed back into their toilets. With only a single room available, families were forced to carry out daily activities in cramped and unhygienic conditions, she added.