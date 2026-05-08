Security heightened at Marina beach

CHENNAI: Police tightened security along Marina Beach on Thursday and blocked key entry and exit points amid apprehensions that supporters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam could gather there to stage protests over delay in the government formation in the state.
At least 50 police personnel and patrol vehicles were stationed near Marina beach and placed barricades. Police personnel dispersed groups gathering near the area and asked the public to vacate the spot.
The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured victory in 108 out of 234 Assembly constituencies in the elections held on April 23, but is struggling to form a government as he could not muster 118 legislators.
Police said surveillance and security arrangements around Marina Beach were strengthened to maintain law and order and prevent unauthorised gatherings.