Security guard found dead, police suspect he tripped and fell to his death in drunken stupor

The deceased was identified as Muniyan. On Saturday night, around 8.30 pm, he was found lying on the ground near the company premises in an inebriated condition.

Based on a complaint that the man was lying motionless, the Tambaram police rushed to the scene and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that Muniyan was an alcohol addict and he got drunk as usual on Saturday evening.