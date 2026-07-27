Security guard found dead, police suspect he tripped and fell to his death in drunken stupor

CHENNAI: A security guard was found dead near his workplace, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Medavakkam, on Saturday night. The police who have registered a case and are investigating the cause of death said initial evidence indicated no foul play.
The deceased was identified as Muniyan. On Saturday night, around 8.30 pm, he was found lying on the ground near the company premises in an inebriated condition.
Based on a complaint that the man was lying motionless, the Tambaram police rushed to the scene and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that Muniyan was an alcohol addict and he got drunk as usual on Saturday evening.
When the police examined the CCTV footage from cameras near the spot where he was found lying unconscious, Muniyan was seen walking unsteadily and appeared too drunk to walk properly in the footage captured around 7.30 pm on Saturday.
The doctor who conducted the autopsy stated that there were no external injuries on the body, except for an injury to the head. The police suspect the injury to have been caused due to the fall after tripping. Further investigations are on.