Security guard dies after falling from elevator shaft in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A security guard died after falling from the elevator shaft of an apartment in Tambaram on Sunday.

The deceased Natraj (56) of Rajaji Nagar in Selaiyur was working as a security guard in an apartment in Rajakilpakkam.

On Sunday evening, Natraj who was on the night shift was visiting all the floors in the apartment and turning on the corridor lights.

On the 4th floor, after turning on the lights, Natraj returned to the elevator and found the door was already open while the lift was on the top floor, police said.

Natraj, who was not aware of it, thought the lift had arrived and stepped in and died on the spot after falling on the ground floor.

Soon on information, the Selaiyur police visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

Police have registered a case and are investigating how the shaft door got opened while the lift was on the top floor.