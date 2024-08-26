Security beefed up in Chennai airport; additional officers, sniffer dogs deployed

CHENNAI: Due to the rising incidents of gold and drug smuggling at Chennai International Airport, security measures have been significantly strengthened.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has appointed additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, increasing the number of women officers and deploying sniffer dogs to detect drug smuggling.

The recent alarming case involving the smuggling of 267 kg of gold last June where the gold was moved without proper customs checks.

This case led to the arrest of nine individuals, including a gift shop owner, seven employees, and a smuggled passenger from Sri Lanka.

Despite these arrests, no gold has been confiscated or recovered so far, prompting these enhanced measures.

In response, the AIU now operates with three senior officers includes two Deputy Commissioners and one Assistant Commissioner who work undercover in mufti outfits to monitor and intercept suspicious activities.

The focus on addressing the rise in women involved in smuggling has also led to the appointment of additional female officers.

Overall, with the appointment of six new officers, including one Deputy Commissioner and five Assistant Commissioners, the Customs Department aims to enhance its capacity to combat smuggling at Chennai Airport.