Seasonal flu cases spike in Chennai; no need to panic, say doctors

CHENNAI: Seasonal flu cases are surging in the city, with symptoms of fever, cold and respiratory infections across all age groups. Symptomatic treatment would be helpful, opine doctors but preventive measures should be in place.

Patients are presenting with cough, fever with running nose, body pain and mild breathing difficulty or saturation drop.

Dr Anand Kumar, nodal officer, TN Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, said: “Though infection was self-limiting in the cases observed, it’s important to self-isolate and stay protected. Seasonal flu is highly contagious and symptomatic. However, overuse of medications and self-medication must be avoided.”

Seasonal changes and sporadic rains could also spike the cases of seasonal flu. “Increase in flu cases is due to the change in weather conditions. Rains can also lead to the spread of infection as low and moist temperatures are favourable for transmission,” said another general physician from a GH in the city. “However, there is no need for panic; just be cautious to prevent infection.”

Dr Madhumitha R, senior consultant, Infectious Diseases and Infection Control at MGM Healthcare, said that there were no major mass outbreaks and that the surge was common. “A rise in the cases of seasonal flu, with symptoms of fever, cough and cold is common. So, there is no need to panic. However, people should avoid contact with infected persons, and isolation is mandatory. It’s also important to undertake prevention measures on the vector-borne diseases such as dengue that are expected to rise in the coming months,” pointed out Dr Madhumitha.