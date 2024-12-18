Search operation intensified for driver after car falls into sea at Chennai Port

CHENNAI: A car plunged into the sea while reversing at Chennai Port on December 17.

The incident occurred when the driver, identified as Mohammad Saki, was attempting to pick up a navy personnel, added Thanthi TV report.

According to the people who witnessed this incident, the car lost control while reversing and fell into the water.

The navy officer was able to survive by jumping out of the car before it sank and was admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver has disappeared and police is currently on search for him.