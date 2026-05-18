Sealed containers to transport solid waste in north Chennai from July 1

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will launch a first-of-its-kind solid waste transportation system using specialised hook loader trucks and sealed container capsules from July 1 in the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, in a bid to prevent garbage spillage on roads and improve waste handling efficiency.
Waste management operations in these zones have been handled by Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL) since August last year.
The civic body has procured 48 closed container capsules and 11 hook loader trucks for the initiative. Of these, seven capsules and four trucks have already arrived in Chennai.
Speaking to DT Next, J Kumaragurubaran said, “For the first time in the Chennai Corporation, hook loader trucks and closed container capsules have been introduced to enhance solid waste management. All vehicles and machinery will arrive in the city by the end of June. From July 1, all machinery will be pressed into service simultaneously.”
Explaining the process, a spokesperson for CESPL said that segregated waste collected from households and bins would first be transported to the Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) using refuse compactor vehicles. The two zones together cover around 40 sq km.
Their transfer station is located at Pulianthope near Basin Bridge Road and Kesava Pillai Park. The facility has the capacity to store around 1,300 tonnes of waste a day and currently handles nearly 1,250 tonnes daily.
“The waste will be compacted into capsules at the transfer station and stored. Hook loader vehicles will then lift the closed capsules and transport them to landfills and processing facilities,” the spokesperson said.
According to the company, the system would enable the transport of segregated waste in sealed containers, ensuring cleaner and safer movement of garbage across the city.
Residents of Kodungaiyur have repeatedly complained about garbage spillage on Tondiarpet High Road near the Kodungaiyur dump yard. Motorists said that the waste spilling from trucks and the foul stench in the area often create unsafe driving conditions. “Any steps taken by the GCC to eradicate the spillage of waste on Tondiarpet High Road will be helpful for motorists,” said an autorickshaw driver.