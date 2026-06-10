Fire breaks out at scrap warehouse near Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a scrap storage warehouse in Thirumudivakkam near Kundrathur on Wednesday afternoon, triggering thick black smoke that engulfed the surrounding area.
According to sources, the warehouse stores old and discarded materials and employs more than 10 migrant workers from northern states. The fire reportedly started in materials stored inside the warehouse and spread rapidly.
Workers at the site initially attempted to extinguish the flames. However, strong winds caused the fire to spread quickly, making their efforts unsuccessful.
Following information from the workers, fire and rescue services were alerted. Two fire tenders from Tambaram and Poonamallee rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.
Firefighters battled the blaze for more than two hours. During the operation, water in the fire tenders was exhausted, following which additional water was brought in tanker lorries to continue firefighting efforts. The fire was eventually brought under control.
Dense black smoke from the fire covered the locality, reducing visibility in the area. Officials said a major mishap was averted as there were no other warehouses or industrial units located immediately adjacent to the affected facility.
Kundrathur police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.