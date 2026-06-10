Fire breaks out at scrap warehouse near Kundrathur

According to sources, the warehouse stores old and discarded materials and employs more than 10 migrant workers from northern states. The fire reportedly started in materials stored inside the warehouse and spread rapidly.

Workers at the site initially attempted to extinguish the flames. However, strong winds caused the fire to spread quickly, making their efforts unsuccessful.

Following information from the workers, fire and rescue services were alerted. Two fire tenders from Tambaram and Poonamallee rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.