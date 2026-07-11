Scrap undervalued ORR monetisation plan: PMK

In a statement, Anbumani expressed concern over reports that the Vandalur-to-Minjur ORR, developed at a cost of around Rs 2,156 crore, is set to be leased to a private company for 25 years for Rs 2,526 crore. He claimed the road could generate nearly Rs 50,000 crore in toll revenue over the concession period and argued that transferring toll collection and maintenance rights at the proposed value would result in a substantial loss to the state exchequer.

Anbumani recalled that he had opposed the proposal when it was initiated by the previous DMK government and alleged that the process had continued despite objections. He also questioned why the present government had not reviewed or altered the decision.