Scrap undervalued ORR monetisation plan: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday (July 11) urged the State government to cancel the proposed concession agreement for the Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR), alleging that the 60-km highway was being handed over to a private firm at a significantly undervalued price despite its huge long-term revenue potential.
In a statement, Anbumani expressed concern over reports that the Vandalur-to-Minjur ORR, developed at a cost of around Rs 2,156 crore, is set to be leased to a private company for 25 years for Rs 2,526 crore. He claimed the road could generate nearly Rs 50,000 crore in toll revenue over the concession period and argued that transferring toll collection and maintenance rights at the proposed value would result in a substantial loss to the state exchequer.
Anbumani recalled that he had opposed the proposal when it was initiated by the previous DMK government and alleged that the process had continued despite objections. He also questioned why the present government had not reviewed or altered the decision.
According to Anbumani, around 31,000 vehicles currently use the ORR daily. With toll charges revised from June 1, annual toll collections could exceed Rs 400 crore at present traffic levels, he said, adding that future growth in vehicle movement could significantly increase revenue over the next two decades.
Drawing parallels with the recent cancellation of a major Chennai infrastructure contract over alleged irregularities, Anbumani said the same measure should be applied to the ORR agreement. He urged the government to retain the road under public management and ultimately abolish toll collection on the corridor, arguing that the asset should continue to serve public interest rather than private profit.