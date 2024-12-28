Scrap godown gutted in fire near Pallavaram, goods worth lakhs burnt

CHENNAI: A scrap godown was gutted while an automobile shop next to it was damaged in a fire near Pallavaram on Friday.

The scrap godown is situated on the Anakaputhur-Tiruneermalai road near Pallavaram. On Friday morning, the godown caught fire, which rapidly spread throughout the building within a few minutes.

On information, the Fire Service personnel from Tambaram and Medavakkam rushed to the spot and began the operation to douse the fire. However, the fire could not be brought into control, as there were many chemical tins inside the godown, which started to burst in the fire.

Finally, after battling for more than four hours, the fire was brought under control. However, by then, goods worth several lakhs in the godown were gutted, while an automobile shop adjacent to it was partially burnt, said the police.

A car and van that were parked inside the shed were also destroyed in the fire. The Shankar Nagar police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.