Scot-free service: 300 GCP personnel receive CM Medals

The Medal is awarded annually to police officers and personnel who have completed 10 years of exemplary service without any disciplinary action. Of the 300 recipients, 157 personnel serve in the Law & Order wing, while 94 are from Traffic police stations. The remaining 49 awardees are from specialised units including the Armed Reserve and Motor Transport (AR&MT), Intelligence Section (IS), Central Crime Branch (CCB), Modern Control Room (MCR), Security of Chennai Police (SCP), High Court Security, Crime Records Bureau (CRB), and the Anti-Vice Squad.



Commissioner A Amalraj described receiving a police medal as a memorable milestone in an officer's career. Quoting a Thirukkural, he said, "Helping the public during times of need and maintaining composure and dignity while handling difficult situations are qualities that bring honour to the force."