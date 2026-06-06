Scot-free service: 300 GCP personnel receive CM Medals

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police A Amalraj, on Wednesday, presented 300 police personnel with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Constabulary Medals for 2026 at a ceremony held at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore.
The Medal is awarded annually to police officers and personnel who have completed 10 years of exemplary service without any disciplinary action. Of the 300 recipients, 157 personnel serve in the Law & Order wing, while 94 are from Traffic police stations. The remaining 49 awardees are from specialised units including the Armed Reserve and Motor Transport (AR&MT), Intelligence Section (IS), Central Crime Branch (CCB), Modern Control Room (MCR), Security of Chennai Police (SCP), High Court Security, Crime Records Bureau (CRB), and the Anti-Vice Squad.
Commissioner A Amalraj described receiving a police medal as a memorable milestone in an officer's career. Quoting a Thirukkural, he said, "Helping the public during times of need and maintaining composure and dignity while handling difficult situations are qualities that bring honour to the force."
He congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue serving in a manner worthy of wearing the medal.
While receiving a medal brings joy, it is more important to remain worthy of wearing it and to continue serving with the same integrity, the Commissioner added.
Additional Commissioners K Josi Nirmal Kumar (Headquarters), G Karthikeyan (Traffic), Pravesh Kumar (North), KS Narendra Nair (South), and A Radhika (CCB), along with Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, attended the event.