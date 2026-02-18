Science hub, special school expansion in cards for Chennai’s upcoming academic year

A Modern Science centre will be established for GCC school students, with laboratory facilities spanning biology, chemistry, physics, engineering and computer science, aimed at improving practical learning and scientific exposure.

Psychological counselling will be expanded with 17 counselors to be appointed in 46 high schools for 10 months in the coming academic year at a cost of Rs59.5 lakh. The move follows an earlier phase in which 10 counsellors were posted in 35 higher secondary schools,