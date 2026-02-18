Science hub, special school expansion in cards for Chennai’s upcoming academic year

CHENNAI: Counselling services, inclusive education are set to widen across Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools, with plans for psychological support in more schools and bridge courses for out-of-school children forms part of city’s 2026-27 budget.
A Modern Science centre will be established for GCC school students, with laboratory facilities spanning biology, chemistry, physics, engineering and computer science, aimed at improving practical learning and scientific exposure.
Psychological counselling will be expanded with 17 counselors to be appointed in 46 high schools for 10 months in the coming academic year at a cost of Rs59.5 lakh. The move follows an earlier phase in which 10 counsellors were posted in 35 higher secondary schools,
Working under the Gender Lab, counsellors will support adolescents on emotional and behavioural concerns.
Special schools for children affected by muscular dystrophy will be set up in the remaining 14 zones, modelled on the existing facility in Thousand Lights, through partnerships with private stakeholders and NGOs, with accessible infrastructure and mobility support.
To bring back children outside the school system, bridge courses will run in three Corporation schools, targeting dropouts, migrant and never-enrolled children.
The Corporation will also add 11 school buses at a cost of Rs4 crore, expanding its transport scheme already in use in Manali, Madhavaram and Sholinganallur for student commute and educational visits.
Student health initiatives include yoga training for 33,865 students and self-defence training for 25,526 students, costing Rs1.90 crore and covering middle and secondary classes.
Other measures include engaging 180 temporary physical education teachers, undertaking colour-coding and campus improvement in 250 schools, and providing one-year higher education coaching for 5,314 Class 12 students. Infrastructure works worth Rs40 crore, including repairs to damaged buildings, additional classrooms and compound walls, are also planned across Corporation schools.