Schools declared holiday in 5 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai as heavy rain continues

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts through the night, while the Regional Meteorological Department has forecast further rainfall.
The Regional Meteorological Department has said that yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu coast now lay over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.
A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday. Due to this weather system, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26.
Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till October 26.