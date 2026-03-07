School Voice Association hosts International Women’s Day

CHENNAI: The School Voice Association expressed gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and officials for releasing Rs 870 crore, funds that were pending under Right to Education to private schools for the past two years.
To mark the International Women’s Day, the association and YMCA Chennai jointly organised a teachers’ conference titled ‘Right – Respect – Knowledge’ at the YMCA Auditorium here on Saturday.
G Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner (Crime against Women and Children) was the chief guest and delivered a special keynote address. Advocate Parveen, secretary, Women Lawyers Association, was the special guest at the event, during which 710 teachers were honoured, 76 principals and administrators were conferred with the ‘Global Torch Award, and 41 teachers received ‘Veera Aasiriyar – Vedaranyam Suganthi Award 2026.
The event was led by School Voice Association president advocate Martin Kennedy, general secretary advocate MJ John Arokia Prabhu.