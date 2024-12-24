School, temple, church, or mosque, unauthorised construction is a violation: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Rejecting the arguments put forth by a private school in Kolathur, which is facing action for constructing additional floors without obtaining permission, the Madras High Court said whether it was school, temple, church, or mosque, any unauthorised construction is a violation.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the private school obtained building approval only for the ground and first floors. However, the school management constructed additional floors beyond the sanctioned area. After learning about this, the authorities decided to take action, which usually involves demolition of unauthorised construction.

The school management then filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a stay order, which came up heard before Justices R Subramanian and C Kumarappan.

The senior counsel representing the school argued that a total of 1,500 students were enrolled, and due to the increasing number of students, the additional floors were constructed. He added, "The government should show leniency in this matter. There are many illegal buildings in T Nagar, but it is unfair to take action only against a school building."

In response, the judges accepted that not taking any action against the numerous illegal buildings in T Nagar showed the government’s inaction. However, they added, "Whether it’s a school, temple, church, or mosque, any unauthorised construction is a violation. No leniency can be shown in this regard." The petition was dismissed.

However, considering the fate of 1,500 students enrolled this year, the court directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to refrain from taking any action until the completion of the academic year in April 2025.