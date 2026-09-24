School students attack MTC bus conductor after being warned for footboard travel

CHENNAI: City Police have apprehended a group of school students for allegedly assaulting a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus conductor on Thursday (September 24) morning.
According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday morning on a MTC bus (route 26) plying from Iyyappanthangal to Royapuram.
The conductor noticed several school students travelling on the footboard and reprimanded them for the unsafe practice.
Following the warning, the students allegedly attacked the conductor on board the bus.
The transport staff alerted the police control room after which police personnel rushed to the scene and
secured the students involved in the incident. An inquiry is underway.
"As the students are juveniles, enquiry is being held with proper guidance and appropriate legal action will be taken as per law," police said in a statement.
Police also reiterated its appeal to students to avoid footboard travel and urged parents and schools to sensitize children on public transport safety.