Scandalising the judiciary: Madras High Court holds man guilty of contempt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has found a man guilty of contempt of court for making scandalous allegations against sitting judges of the High Court, alleging that the judge had committed ‘genocide’ and ‘crime against humanity’.
Mylapore’s T Ashok Surana repeatedly made scandalising comments against more than 20 judges of the court and used intemperate and unwarranted expressions against the judiciary.
The Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman was hearing a suo motu contempt petition against Surana, which was registered after he made serious comments against a judge presiding over a petition filed by him, alleging that the judge had committed genocide and crime against humanity on a scale unknown to mankind.
The court initiated a suo motu action, noting that it was not a solitary attempt and that Surana had earlier made allegations against nearly 20 judges of the court and ensured that they recused from cases, observing that it was high time to put a full stop to such pernicious techniques.
The court further observed that even after contempt proceedings were initiated, Surana showed no remorse and continued making the same allegations despite warnings, terming such conduct criminal contempt and framing charges under Section 12 of the Contempt of Court Act.
It also noted that in his reply statement, Surana made allegations against the Bench itself and called upon it to tender an unconditional apology, withdraw the contempt case and recuse from the proceedings.
Thus, the court ruled that Surana was guilty of contempt of court but, before sentencing him, granted him one final opportunity to file an affidavit tendering his unconditional apology for the statements made against the judiciary.