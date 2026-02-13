Scandalising the judiciary: Madras High Court holds man guilty of contempt

Mylapore’s T Ashok Surana repeatedly made scandalising comments against more than 20 judges of the court and used intemperate and unwarranted expressions against the judiciary.

The Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman was hearing a suo motu contempt petition against Surana, which was registered after he made serious comments against a judge presiding over a petition filed by him, alleging that the judge had committed genocide and crime against humanity on a scale unknown to mankind.