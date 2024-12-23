Scamsters posing as AAI officials offer compensation for flight delays, cancellations

CHENNAI: A new scam is in town and it involves offering compensation for flight delays and cancellations. Taking note of this, the Airports Authority of India has issued a warning to air passengers to beware of hoax calls during flight cancellations or flight delays.

In its advisory, the AAI said it has come to its notice that passengers were receiving phone calls claiming to provide compensation for flight delays and cancellations. However, the Airports Authority of India neither has any connection with it nor is there any plan to provide such compensation, it said, advising passengers not to believe such calls.

In cases of delays or cancellations, passengers should contact the airline concerned and seek clarification. They should not share sensitive information, including details of Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank account information, etc., or disclose any OTP number if someone at the other end of the call demands them.

Warning the passengers that said sharing such details could lead to them being scammed, the AAI advised them to immediately report any such phone calls to the local police station and mention the phone number.

The airport officials have also reportedly filing a complaint with the police regarding scamsters pretending to the AAI officials.