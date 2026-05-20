SC awards life in jail to 9 in Chennai neurologist Dr Subbaiah murder case

A Bench headed by Justice MM Sundresh held that the High Court had committed a serious error in acquitting the convicts without properly examining the trial court verdict. The court directed all convicts, except Ponnusamy and Mary Pushpam, to surrender immediately.

Dr Subbaiah, a retired neurologist from the Government General Hospital in Chennai was hacked to death by a hired gang in broad daylight at Raja Annamalaipuram on September 9, 2013. The murder was linked to a dispute over 2.25 acres of land worth Rs 10 crore at Anjugramam in Kanniyakumari district. After his retirement, Dr Subbaiah had worked with a private hospital at Abiramapuram in Raja Annamalaipuram.