Savukku’s bail expires on March 25, Madras High Court says can’t direct him to surrender

Even as the bench made clear that it would not direct Shankar to surrender, it noted that it was up to police to take steps against him if he failed to do so.

The court dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by Shankar’s mother Kamala challenging his solitary confinement in prison during his detention in December 2025 in connection with an alleged extortion case.

Shankar was arrested on December 13 in connection with complaint that he extorted money from a film producer. Later that month, a division bench of the court granted temporary bail to Shankar, taking note of his health condition and also holding that the repeated prosecutions by the State infringed his personal liberty.