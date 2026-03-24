Savukku’s bail expires on March 25, Madras High Court says can’t direct him to surrender

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s mother, clearing the way for police action following the expiration of his interim bail on March 25, unless he goes for an appeal.
Even as the bench made clear that it would not direct Shankar to surrender, it noted that it was up to police to take steps against him if he failed to do so.
The court dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by Shankar’s mother Kamala challenging his solitary confinement in prison during his detention in December 2025 in connection with an alleged extortion case.
Shankar was arrested on December 13 in connection with complaint that he extorted money from a film producer. Later that month, a division bench of the court granted temporary bail to Shankar, taking note of his health condition and also holding that the repeated prosecutions by the State infringed his personal liberty.
In January, however, the Saidapet police inspector approached the court seeking to cancel the bail, arguing that Shankar was misusing the liberty granted by the court and was not in need of continuous medical treatment.
On Tuesday, the bench of Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman dismissed Kamala’s habeas corpus petition and another seeking specialised medical treatment for him in prison, and also dismissed as infructuous Shankar’s application seeking review of the additional bail conditions imposed on him.
When the Additional Public Prosecutor informed the court that the interim bail would expire on Wednesday and added that he may be directed to surrender, the court made it clear that it could not issue such directions, and that it was for the police to take steps against him if he did not surrender.
"How can we issue such a direction? In the interim order, we can maybe say that it is subject to directions in the main order, but how can we make a direction in the main order regarding the interim order? The main plea itself is disposed of," the court observed.