Savukku Shankar detained under Goondas again

CHENNAI: Two days after arresting him from a lodge in Andhra Pradesh, the city police slapped the Goondas Act (preventive detention) against YouTuber A Shankar alias Savukku Shankar.
Police sources said that the detention orders were served to Shankar at the Puzhal Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.
Shankar, who was on conditional bail on medical grounds, was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Wednesday from Andhra Pradesh, allegedly after he failed to appear at the Puzhal prison despite the Madras High Court's order.
Shankar was arrested in December in connection with alleged extortion cases registered in Saidapet and Adambakkam police stations.
Based on a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother and considering his medical conditions, he was given conditional bail by the Madras High Court.
Then, based on a petition by the GCP alleging that Shankar had violated bail conditions, the Court allowed the police to arrest him if his custody was needed for an inquiry in the two extortion cases.
In December 2025, Saidapet Police had booked Shankar under sections 296 (b), 353 (1) (c), 308 (5), 61 (2), 351 (3) of the BNS based on a complaint from the establishment's owner, Harichandran alleging that Savukku media spread false information about the establishment and demanded money to stop continuing to talk about his establishment.