Savukku Shankar detained under Goondas again

Police sources said that the detention orders were served to Shankar at the Puzhal Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.

Shankar, who was on conditional bail on medical grounds, was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Wednesday from Andhra Pradesh, allegedly after he failed to appear at the Puzhal prison despite the Madras High Court's order.

Shankar was arrested in December in connection with alleged extortion cases registered in Saidapet and Adambakkam police stations.