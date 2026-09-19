Saveetha University inaugurates SIMAX digital media production studio in Chennai

CHENNAI: Saveetha University has inaugurated SIMAX – Digital Media Production Studios, an integrated facility aimed at providing students with hands-on training and industry-oriented experience in contemporary media production.
NM Veeraiyan, Chancellor of Saveetha University, inaugurated the facility and highlighted the importance of advanced infrastructure and practical exposure for students entering the media and entertainment industry.
The facility features South India’s largest academic studio floor, along with AR/VR/XR capabilities, an infinity cyclorama, 360-degree shooting facilities, green and blue screens, broadcast lighting and professional acoustic treatment.
It also offers integrated shoot-to-post-production facilities for creating film, television, OTT, advertising, digital and educational content.
Film producer and Vels University founder-chairman Ishari K Ganesh, who was the chief guest, said that the facility would provide students access to modern infrastructure and real-time production experience.
Filmmaker RK Selvamani appreciated the initiative, noting that aspiring filmmakers earlier had limited access to professional studio facilities. Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa said that SIMAX would help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practices.
Pro-Chancellor Deepak Nallaswamy and SIMATS director Ramya Deepak were present, along with several film and media professionals.