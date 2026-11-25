Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Dr KG Arunraj, was the Chief Guest. Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson presided over the ceremony in the presence of President Marie Johnson.

Degree certificates and awards were presented to top rank holders across all participating streams. A total of 167 graduates were conferred degrees, including 57 in Nursing, 5 Diplomas in Pharmacy, 9 in MDS and 96 in MBA (Online). The graduates took the solemn convocation oath, pledging their commitment to professional integrity, ethics, social responsibility and service.