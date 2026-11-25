CHENNAI: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology celebrated its Convocation 2026 on November 23 (Monday) at the Institution Auditorium.
Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Dr KG Arunraj, was the Chief Guest. Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson presided over the ceremony in the presence of President Marie Johnson.
Degree certificates and awards were presented to top rank holders across all participating streams. A total of 167 graduates were conferred degrees, including 57 in Nursing, 5 Diplomas in Pharmacy, 9 in MDS and 96 in MBA (Online). The graduates took the solemn convocation oath, pledging their commitment to professional integrity, ethics, social responsibility and service.
A highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of academic excellence. Mahitha Dharshini M, First Rank holder in the Nursing batch, was honoured with the prestigious Gold Medal – TMT Hilda Pappy Nestor Award, presented by Minister Arunraj and Chancellor Mariazeena. The next four rank holders, Muthulakshmi M, Shanmugapriya M, Swathi M and Amirtha S, were also honoured with awards in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.
Sathyabama University announced a placement milestone with 100% placement for the 2025-26 batch. All 58 students have been successfully placed in reputed healthcare institutions, including St Isabel’s Hospital, SIMS Hospital, Kauvery Hospital, Adyar Cancer Institute and Govt PHC. Additionally, one student has secured placement in Germany, marking the institution’s growing international presence.
President Marie Johnson congratulated all students on their achievements and wished them continued success.