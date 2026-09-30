Santhosh Hadimani posted as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) of Greater Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Senior IPS officer Santosh Hadimani was posted as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) of Greater Chennai Police, filling an existing vacancy, as part of a reshuffle of 12 senior police officers ordered by the State Home Department on Tuesday.
Inspector General (Intelligence) Asra Garg has been given additional charge as ADGP (Intelligence).
Inspector General AG Babu, who was serving as Additional Commissioner, Headquarters, GCP, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Salem City, replacing K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, who has been posted as IG (Modernisation) at the State police headquarters.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N Devarani, serving as deputy director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, has been posted as DIG, Salem Range. V Badri Narayanan, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad, was posted as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Adyar. Deputy Commissioner AC Karthikeyan, who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.
N Mathivanan, serving as SP, NIB-CID, has been posted as DC, St Thomas Mount Police District, while K Stalin was posted as SP, South Zone, CB-CID. Deputy Commissioner P Sundaravadivel has been posted as DC (Estate and Welfare), Greater Chennai Police.
Deputy Commissioner V Baskaran, serving in Washermenpet, has been transferred and posted as DC, Salem City, and DC Ankit Singh was posted as DC, Washermenpet.
R Stalin, who was on compulsory wait, was posted as SP, North Zone, Economic Offences Wing.