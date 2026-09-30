Santhosh Hadimani posted as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence) of Greater Chennai Police

Inspector General (Intelligence) Asra Garg has been given additional charge as ADGP (Intelligence).

Inspector General AG Babu, who was serving as Additional Commissioner, Headquarters, GCP, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Salem City, replacing K Joshi Nirmal Kumar, who has been posted as IG (Modernisation) at the State police headquarters.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N Devarani, serving as deputy director, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, has been posted as DIG, Salem Range. V Badri Narayanan, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad, was posted as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Adyar. Deputy Commissioner AC Karthikeyan, who was on compulsory wait, has been posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.