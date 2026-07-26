Sanitation supervisor held for stalking, assaulting widow in Chennai

An official release from the police here on Sunday said that the accused, identified as Suresh (26) of Vyasarpadi, was a supervisor at the Central Railway Station where the 37-year-old victim previously worked on a contract basis.

According to the police, Suresh frequently harassed the woman using foul language with improper intentions.

Unable to bear the harassment, the mother of three quit her job a month ago and took up sanitation work at a local school. However, Suresh continued to stalk and harass her over phone calls.