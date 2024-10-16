Samsung workers to resume work from 17.10.2024: CITU

CHENNAI: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday announced that the workers of the Samsung Electronics factory at Sunguvarchatiram would return to work on Thursday ending a 38-day-long strike following an agreement reached with the management.

A decision to this effect was taken at the general body meeting of the Samsung India Workers' Union attended by the striking workers.

The general body meeting was convened a day after the state government negotiated a deal between the CITU and Samsung management to bring an end to the protracted workers' strike.

CITU state president A Soundararajan said that the workers would resume work on Thursday following calling off the strike. When asked whether the workers would be paid for the striking period, he said that as per the Samsung India 'No Work, No Pay' policy, the employees would not receive salary for the period of protest.

As per the terms of the agreement between the union and the management, the management should not victimise the workers only for participating in the strike. After returning to work, the workers should fully cooperate with the management and not do any acts prejudicial to the interest of the management. Samsung management has agreed to file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officers.