Samsung standoff: Company seeks TN govt intervention to ensure workers' safety, ease of doing biz

NEW DELHI: As a section of workers at Korean giant Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant near here intensified its protest against the company on Thursday, the latter said it has "zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities" and urged authorities to "secure the safety of our workers, maintain discipline and provide ease of doing business."

A section of workers has been protesting against the suspension of three of their CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union functionaries earlier and intensified their agitation on Thursday.

Responding, the company said "a certain section of workers once again illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace today."

"At Samsung, our priority is to maintain a safe and stable workplace for all workers. A certain section of workers once again illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace today. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities by workers that disrupt industrial stability and peace at the workplace."

"It is important for all employees to adhere to company policies, and those who violate these policies will be subject to disciplinary action after due process. While our production remains uninterrupted, we urge the state authorities to secure the safety of our workers, maintain discipline and provide ease of doing business," the company said in a statement to PTI.

Employees under the Samsung India Workers Union have been on a sit-in strike since February 5 demanding reinstatement of three of their colleagues who were suspended by the management.

Last year, Samsung India employees were on strike for more than a month pressing for various demands, including wage revision and it was later called off after the Tamil Nadu government's intervention.