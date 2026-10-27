Sambar onion prices surge to Rs 120 per kg at Chennai’s Koyambedu market

V Soundararajan, president of the Koyambedu Market Onion Wholesalers Association, said rain had reduced the supply of sambar onions to the market, leading to a sharp rise in prices.

Supply of sambar onion falls by nearly half

Soundararajan said the market usually receives around 20 lorry loads of sambar onions daily. However, arrivals have now fallen to 10-12 lorries due to the rain.

Following Ayudha Puja, prices gradually increased as supplies declined.