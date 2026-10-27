Sambar onion prices surge to Rs 120 per kg at Chennai’s Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Sambar onion prices have surged to Rs Rs 120 per kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market, while the vegetable is reportedly being sold for up to Rs 180 per kg in the retail market, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
V Soundararajan, president of the Koyambedu Market Onion Wholesalers Association, said rain had reduced the supply of sambar onions to the market, leading to a sharp rise in prices.
Soundararajan said the market usually receives around 20 lorry loads of sambar onions daily. However, arrivals have now fallen to 10-12 lorries due to the rain.
Following Ayudha Puja, prices gradually increased as supplies declined.
Beans are sold at Rs 90 per kg
Green peas are sold at Rs 250 per kg