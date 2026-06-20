Samantha: The most heartening thing is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note of happiness, the actress, who is also the producer of the film, wrote, "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release."

She went on to say, "The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered!Tra-la-laaaaaa."