Tackling bird strikes was the key point of discussion during the consultative meeting that Commissioner Sameeran held with airport officials, including Chennai International Airport General Manager (Operations) P Rajkumar, at Ripon Building on Thursday.

Discussions were held regarding steps to reduce bird movement in and along the banks of the Adyar river, intensify waste removal through bio-mining at the Perungudi dumping yard premises, and prevent birds from gathering and roosting in waterbodies in Guindy.