Sail ship Stad Amsterdam from The Netherlands in city as part of global tour

CHENNAI: To promote international cruise tourism, The Netherlands-flagged sail ship – Stad Amsterdam – owned by Randstad, arrived at Chennai Port recently. The ship, operating without the use of fuels, is functioning entirely on wind power, a significant step towards promoting renewable energy.

Stad Amsterdam has been on a global tour since August 2023 and arrived in Chennai on November 21 with 27 crew members and 8 passengers.

The modern sail ship is crafted with traditional maritime design, showcasing remarkable engineering and is a perfect blend of historical elegance and modern innovation. It’s 76 metres long with 31 sails covering 2,200 square metres.

The global tour, which continues till August, is aimed at fostering business collaborations in diverse fields and strengthening historical and cultural connections between The Netherlands and host countries. It also promotes equal employment opportunities for young people.

Several events are being hosted on the ship here. The on-board events focus on themes such as AI, Data Science, mobility, life sciences and health, diversity, equality, and inclusion, which aim to foster dialogue and partnerships among stakeholders across various industries.

The Stad Amsterdam is used for training and as a charter-ship for guests. Having sailed from Singapore, it will remain in Chennai until its departure for Mumbai on December 1.

Welcoming the Consulate-General of the Kingdom of The Netherlands and the Honorary Consul, who collaborated with vessel agent GAC Shipping (India) for ship’s visit to the city, Sunil Paliwal, chairperson, Chennai Port Authority, said: “The Stad Amsterdam is a proud moment for Chennai Port. It reaffirms our commitment to enhancing global partnerships, promoting tourism, and delivering world-class port services.”