Saidapet crematorium to be closed for 20 days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will carry out repair work on the gas-fired furnace at the Saidapet crematorium in Ward 139, Kodambakkam Zone.
So the facility will be shut down for 20 days, from July 17 to August 5. GCC announced on Thursday that the civic body will carry out essential maintenance work.
To prevent public inconvenience during this period, we have requested residents to utilise alternative facilities nearby.
The GCC has recommended using the Annai Sathya Nagar crematorium in Ward 138 or the Kannamapettai crematorium in Ward 141 until the maintenance work is completed.