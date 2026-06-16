Upset over TVK govt's loan waiver revision, farmers plan protest in Chennai on June 22

TIRUCHY: Farmers, who were disappointed about the revised loan waiver announcement on Tuesday, claimed that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is being misguided by someone and stated that the small farmers who possess five acres of land are eligible to avail a loan up to Rs 1.75 lakh. Stating that this announcement will never help them, they have planned to intensify the protest demanding to fulfil the promises given during the election.
According to PS Masilamani, General Secretary, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI, the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, during his election campaign, promised the farmers of a complete loan waiver to small and marginal farmers and 50 per cent for other farmers but the earlier crop loan waiver announcement with a ceiling of Rs 50,000 triggered protests across the state.
On Tuesday, the revised crop loan waiver was announced with an enhanced amount of Rs 75,000 to the small farmers, which had also disappointed the farmers, as the small farmers who possess land up to five acres are eligible to avail a loan up to Rs 1.75 lakh and the loan waiver with a ceiling of Rs 75,000 would never help, he said.
“The Chief Minister has been misguided by the officials, and the announcement should be withdrawn, and the entire loan availed by the small farmers should be written off as per the promise,” Masilamani said. He also said that the farmers' associations have decided to stage a strong protest against the unfulfilled poll promise on crop loan waiver in front of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies' office, Chennai, on June 22.
PR Pandian, president, Coordination committee of All Farmers Association, said, the representatives from various farmers' associations approached the Chief Minister and asked him to provide fresh loans and stop collecting the repayment for the earlier loans until the government sets right the financial situation faced at present. However, the officials had misled the Chief Minister, and the revised announcement of loan waiver is inadequate and unfair, and the Chief Minister should reconsider the announcement.
Meanwhile, Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said the neighbouring states have waived crop loans without categorising the farmers. “We have been repeatedly asking the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with the farmers to discuss the loan waiver issue so that the farmers could also express their views, which would ensure a smooth announcement. This announcement is fooling the farmers,” he said. He also appealed to disburse a fresh loan for kuruvai cultivation without any condition.
Meanwhile, CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam State General Secretary Sami Natarajan recalled that the Chief Minister had announced a cooperative loan waiver on May 25 under which marginal farmers who had borrowed up to Rs 50,000 would receive a full waiver, while small farmers borrowing up to Rs 50,000 would get a 50% waiver, with specified concessions for higher loan amounts.
Following the announcement, two farmers' organisations staged protests across Tamil Nadu on May 26 seeking a review of the scheme.
Subsequently, on June 2, representatives of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam met the Chief Minister and urged the government to waive loans in full for farmers owning up to five acres and provide a 50% waiver for those owning more than five acres, in line with the election promise.
Natarajan said the revised order issued on Tuesday provided a full waiver for loans up to Rs 75,000 and a concession of Rs 35,000 for loans exceeding that amount. While describing it as a "small improvement", he said all sections of farmers would benefit only if the government implemented a complete loan waiver as promised during the election campaign.
He said that the government should reconsider the order and implement the waiver in accordance with its election promise. Along with the AITUC union, he said that a joint protest by the two farmers' associations would be held in front of the State Cooperative Registrar's Office in Chennai on June 22 to press for their demand.