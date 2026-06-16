Upset over TVK govt's loan waiver revision, farmers plan protest in Chennai on June 22

According to PS Masilamani, General Secretary, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI, the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, during his election campaign, promised the farmers of a complete loan waiver to small and marginal farmers and 50 per cent for other farmers but the earlier crop loan waiver announcement with a ceiling of Rs 50,000 triggered protests across the state.

On Tuesday, the revised crop loan waiver was announced with an enhanced amount of Rs 75,000 to the small farmers, which had also disappointed the farmers, as the small farmers who possess land up to five acres are eligible to avail a loan up to Rs 1.75 lakh and the loan waiver with a ceiling of Rs 75,000 would never help, he said.