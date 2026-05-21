Rupee recovers 49 paise from all-time low to settle at 96.37 against US dollar

Parmar further added that from a technical standpoint, spot USDINR is finding firm support at 95.74, while immediate resistance remains capped at 96.50.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.30, up 0.22 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 0.75 per cent at USD 104.23 per barrel in futures trade.

"Rupee has been in the midst of a rapid and dramatic depreciation streak, falling by over 6 per cent in CY26 against the dollar and touching successive record lows," a report authored by Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Philip Wee, Senior FX Strategist at DBS Bank, said.

"We have lifted our USD/INR forecasts into a 95-100 range for the rest of 2026," It added.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 135.03 points to settle at 75,183.36, while the Nifty settled on a flat note at 23,654.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,597.35 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.