Run for rice: TN pushes 'pazhaya soru' diet as preventive health tool

CHENNAI: At a time when lifestyle diseases are rising sharply, Tamil Nadu on Sunday turned the spotlight on a simple, time-tested dietary practice, with health and family welfare minister Ma Subramanian flagging off the "Marathon 2026 – Run for Rice" at Besant Nagar Beach, to promote the health benefits of consuming traditional old rice.
Addressing participants after inaugurating the run, the minister said preventive healthcare must draw strength from indigenous food wisdom.
The event was organised by the Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation and the Department of Regenerative Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, in the presence of K Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, and senior faculty members from Government Stanley Medical College.
Nearly 1,000 participants, including runners, medical students, nutrition experts and members of the public, took part in the run, united by the theme of linking physical activity with traditional nutrition.
Pazhaya Soru, once a staple among farmers and labourers, is rich in probiotics, easy to digest and naturally cooling, making it relevant to present-day preventive health strategies, said organisers.
The marathon concluded with an interactive session on traditional diets, balanced nutrition and active living, reinforcing the message that sustainable health often begins with rediscovering one's own food heritage.