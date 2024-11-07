Rs 90/kg in wholesale: Onion rates in Chennai will make you cry

CHENNAI: The price of onions saw a drastic surge due to shortage in supply from Nasik. The semi-wholesale market at Koyambedu and retail shops in the city sold at Rs 90 per kg and 100 - 120 per kg respectively on Thursday.

For the last few days, the Koyambedu wholesale market has received 40 - 50 truck loads of onions. The shortage in supply resulted in a sudden spike in the rate of onions. Last week, it was sold at Rs 40 per kg at both retail and wholesale markets, however, in recent days it has gradually increased to Rs 60 - 70 per kg. Today, it is sold for Rs 90 per kg at semi-wholesale markets.