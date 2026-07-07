Rs 8.17 crore gold coin scam: Absconding woman inspector arrested

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have arrested a woman police inspector in connection with the alleged investment fraud in which about 56 depositors were cheated of Rs 8.17 crore.
On June 9, the EOW arrested the main accused, Prabu alias Prabu Mani, who orchestrated the scheme, wherein they collected deposits from the public and members in the police force by promising high returns and the purchase of gold coins and plots at low cost.
Probe unveiled the role of Inspector Sheela Mary of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in the fraudulent scheme, after which she was booked and suspended by the city police. Sheela Mary went absconding, and her anticipatory bail petition was rejected by the Madras High Court. Recently, EOW arrested Sheela Mary and two other accused, Senthil Kumar and Kalpana.
According to investigators, Prabu Mani marketed the investment scheme through his associates, including Sheela Mary, and sold gold coins procured from a jewellery dealer.
The inspector actively promoted the fraudulent scheme and collected money from investors, including fellow police personnel and their families.
According to the EOW, Inspector Sheela Mary pushed the scheme within the Chennai City Police force and encouraged her colleagues to invest. Several police families as well as officials invested significant sums in the scheme.
Members of the public who have invested in the above financial establishment and have not yet lodged complaints are requested to contact EOW Inspector Naseema @ 98409 58356. Alternatively, complainants may visit the Economic Offences Wing, Police Training College Campus, Ashok Nagar, in person to lodge the complaint.