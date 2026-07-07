Rs 8.17 crore gold coin scam: Absconding woman inspector arrested

On June 9, the EOW arrested the main accused, Prabu alias Prabu Mani, who orchestrated the scheme, wherein they collected deposits from the public and members in the police force by promising high returns and the purchase of gold coins and plots at low cost.

Probe unveiled the role of Inspector Sheela Mary of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in the fraudulent scheme, after which she was booked and suspended by the city police. Sheela Mary went absconding, and her anticipatory bail petition was rejected by the Madras High Court. Recently, EOW arrested Sheela Mary and two other accused, Senthil Kumar and Kalpana.