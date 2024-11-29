Rs 7.99 cr allocated to install 980 CCTV cameras in 245 schools in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 245 schools in Chennai will get 980 CCTV cameras for students' safety monitoring under the Nirbhaya fund. The corporation has allocated Rs 7.99 crore for the same.

During the 2024-25 budget, Mayor R Priya had announced that CCTV cameras will be installed in 255 GCC primary schools, middle school, high school and higher secondary school, in phase 2 of the measures carried out to improve student safety.

An inspection carried out by Electrical Department officials at Chennai schools found that of the 255 schools, 10 have already installed CCTV cameras; only 245 schools need to be covered in this round.

The estimate for the installation of four CCTV cameras with Network Video Recorder with Hard Disk, POE switch, other accessories and installation charges per school is Rs 2,80,500, based on the State government schedule of rates 2024-25. As per GCC commissioner's instruction, to connect all the CCTV cameras to ICCC, it is essential to obtain 100Mbps, 1500GB data usage unlimited at 20Mbps connection, and Rs 73.95 lakh will be allocated to cover the costs.

The Chennai Corporation will also replace and shift damaged CCTV cameras from schools.

Meanwhile, ward councillors complained that after the civic body allocated vending and non-vending areas in the city, the family members of vendors also set up shops, causing inconvenience to the public. The mayor stated that only licenced vendors are allowed to set up shops; and if unauthorised persons, related to vendors, are found during inspections, vendors will lose their licence.