Rs 6,309 crore worth projects launched for north Chennai development

CHENNAI: Launching a new set of welfare schemes for the development of northern Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that they have gradually reached a stage of implementing about 252 projects worth Rs 6,309 crore under the North Chennai Development Plan.

Speaking at the launch of 79 projects worth Rs 1,383 crore under North Chennai Development Plan on Wall Tax Road on Wednesday evening, Stalin said, “On March 14 this year, we launched 84 projects at Rs 2,096 crore and named the scheme North Chennai Development Plan. Within eight months since launching the project, 29 of the 89 projects were completed and dedicated for public use.”

Quoting the foreign ambassadors calling on him at the State secretariat as saying that he (CM) was responsible for the development of Chennai to such an extent, Stalin said, “I am delighted to hear them say that. More than that happiness and satisfaction, it only encourages me to do more for the corporation. The responsibility of doing more for Chennai in my capacity as Chief Minister, more than the city mayor and state municipal administration minister, has increased.”

“One by one, the projects have increased and we have reached a situation of implementing 252 projects worth Rs 6,309 crore,” added the CM before listing out a plethora of flyover, park and hospital projects implemented in the city during the tenure of the DMK.

The infrastructural requirement of Chennai would be created and the city developed into Singara Chennai, the same way it was ‘nurtured’ in the past, the CM added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated dedicated hostel buildings constructed for special (visually challenged) students for Rs 21.60 crore in the Presidency College. The hostels measuring 64,455 sq ft have the capacity to accommodate 114 male students (38 rooms) and 96 female students (32 rooms). The hostelshave been developed with tactile guiding surface indicators, Braille boards and emergency buttons in all rooms.

The proposed north Chennai projects include:

- 700 flats onoWall Tax road (Rs 129.50 cr)

- 776 flats on Stanley Medical College Road (Rs 143.56 cr)

- Community halls in Konnur, Tiruvottiyur, Perambur (Rs 7 cr)

- Sports complexes in Tondiarpet and Villivakkam (Rs 21 cr)

- Library in Kolathur, Periyar Nagar and Jawahar Nagar (Rs 4 cr)

- Police Station in Nermai Nagar, Kolathur (Rs 36.50 cr)

- 33/11 kV substation and 310 RMU electrical equipment on Davidson Road for uninterrupted power supply (Rs 70 cr)

(With inputs from Online Desk)