Rs 5 crore worth crystal meth seized from abandoned parcel at Chennai airport cargo terminal

Samples of the powder were promptly sent to a chemical laboratory in Chennai for testing. The analysis confirmed that the substance was crystal methamphetamine, a potent narcotic. The total weight of the contraband was around 5 kg.

Investigators suspect that a drug trafficking gang had brought the parcel to the airport with the intention of smuggling it to Malaysia via a cargo flight. However, it is believed that the gang abandoned the consignment and fled after their contact person at the terminal was not available and due to tight customs security checks in the area.